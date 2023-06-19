Sask. man charged with attempted murder following serious assault

A Deschambault Lake man faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to an RCMP news release, officers got a report around 2 p.m. that a woman was being treated for serious injuries at a clinic in Deschambault Lake, located about 446 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Investigators determined she was assaulted by a man before being driven to the clinic.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jonah Ballantyne from Deschambault Lake after further investigation into the assault.

He appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court by phone on Monday.