Sask. man charged with attempted murder following serious assault
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
A Deschambault Lake man faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges following an incident on Saturday afternoon.
According to an RCMP news release, officers got a report around 2 p.m. that a woman was being treated for serious injuries at a clinic in Deschambault Lake, located about 446 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
Investigators determined she was assaulted by a man before being driven to the clinic.
Police arrested 33-year-old Jonah Ballantyne from Deschambault Lake after further investigation into the assault.
He appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court by phone on Monday.
