Sask. man charged with attempted murder following serious assault


An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Deschambault Lake man faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to an RCMP news release, officers got a report around 2 p.m. that a woman was being treated for serious injuries at a clinic in Deschambault Lake, located about 446 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Investigators determined she was assaulted by a man before being driven to the clinic.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jonah Ballantyne from Deschambault Lake after further investigation into the assault.

He appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court by phone on Monday.

