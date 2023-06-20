Sask. man charged with murder in relation to death near Esterhazy

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a man’s death near Esterhazy, Sask.

On June 18, Esterhazy RCMP conducted a wellness check on a man at a rural home northeast of their detachment area but found the man dead inside the home.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Bentley Baumung of Calder, Sask. His family has been notified, according to Sask. RCMP.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested a man in Russell, Man. on June 19 in relation to the death, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

The man, 48-year-old Curtis Sokoloski from Calder, Sask. is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of indignity to a body.

The accused appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday.