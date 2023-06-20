Sask. man charged with murder in relation to death near Esterhazy
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a man’s death near Esterhazy, Sask.
On June 18, Esterhazy RCMP conducted a wellness check on a man at a rural home northeast of their detachment area but found the man dead inside the home.
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Bentley Baumung of Calder, Sask. His family has been notified, according to Sask. RCMP.
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested a man in Russell, Man. on June 19 in relation to the death, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.
The man, 48-year-old Curtis Sokoloski from Calder, Sask. is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of indignity to a body.
The accused appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday.
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.