Sask. man charged with murder of woman found dead in rural area
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
A Blaine Lake, Sask. man is charged with the death of 66-year-old Deanna Greyeyes.
On Nov. 26, 2018, Deanna Greyeyes was found dead in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, RCMP said in a news release. She had been reported missing to the Blaine Lake RCMP a day earlier.
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been investigating since then. On Jan. 28, 2022, officers arrested Stephen David James Greyeyes, 34, in the Prince Albert area.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.
Stephen Greyeyes is set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 14.
