Sask. man charged with possession of child porn

A Muenster, Saskatchewan man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) that started in February, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

During the investigation, ICE executed a search warrant on a home in Muenster, the release said.

Jason Waldner, 53, is now facing two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child porn available.

He has been released from custody with numerous conditions, police said. Waldner is expected to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on May 1.