Sask. man charged with possession of child pornography


A Saskatchewan man has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit laid charges against Kevin Paul Sharpe, 24, on Friday.

The charges stem from an investigation and search warrant conducted on November 21. Electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Rosetown RMCP assisted in the investigation.

Sharpe has been released from custody with several conditions.

