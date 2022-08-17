Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearance

The man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.

Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, was arrested in February and charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order involving a seven-year-old girl.

Jackson was located with his daughter by police in Vernon, B.C. on Feb. 24, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 21.

The girl’s mother, who had full custody of the child, said Jackson took their daughter because he did not want her to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, court documents show.

She then had no contact with Jackson or their daughter between Nov. 10, 2021 and Feb. 22 other than one phone call.

An application was then put forward by the girl’s mother that included an order compelling the return of the child to her and for the assistance of police in enforcing the order. That order was granted by a judge on Nov. 26, 2021.

A search for the two spanned across Canada and into the United States.

More details to come...