Sask. man charged with uttering threats in email to the Prime Minister's office

A 59-year-old Regina man has been charged with uttering threats after the Prime Minister’s office alerted the Regina Police Service (RPS) of an email allegedly containing threats.

Regina police said Wednesday the Prime Minister’s office called to report an email received May 1 that allegedly contained threats of damage to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and Queen’s Bench Court, as well as threated to the safety of a retired judge and out-of-province physician.

RPS Major Crimes arrested 59-year-old Harold Christopher Charles Ringline on Wednesday afternoon. He is facing one charge of uttering threats. Ringline made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.