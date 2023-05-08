Sask. man dies after truck collides with semi near Davidson

A man from Davidson, Sask. has died following a fatal collision on Highway 11.

Saskatchewan RCMP reported the crash in its weekly update on Monday.

At around 1:10 p.m. on May 3, Craik RCMP received a report of a crash on Highway 11, about one kilometre south of Davidson, Sask.

An investigation determined that a pick-up truck collided with a semi.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, an 86-year-old man from Davidson, was taken to hospital but later died.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic in the area was restricted to one lane immediately following the crash.

Craik RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.