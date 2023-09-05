Sask. man dies in single vehicle rollover
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
A 60-year-old man from Montmarte, Sask. died following a single vehicle rollover on Friday.
Estevan RCMP received the report around 1 p.m. and immediately responded to the scene on Highway #18, just west of Outram, Sask., according to a release from the RCMP.
The driver and only occupant of a fuel truck was declared dead at the scene by EMS. RCMP say his family has been notified.
Estevan RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
