Sask. man escaped from minimum-security prison near Prince Albert
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
An inmate has escaped from a healing lodge near Prince Albert, the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says.
Isiah Hanson, 25, fled from the Prince Albert Grand Council minimum-security facility on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., according to a CSC news release.
Hanson is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The Prince Albert RCMP have been notified and have issued a warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the police. He’s described as about five-feet eight-inches tall and about 137 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
The CSC says the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
-
Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others backJacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a read seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.