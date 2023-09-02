Sask. man faces child pornography charge
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit laid the charge against Kiyomichi Nakanishi from Maple Creek on Thursday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the community, police said. Forensic examination of several electronic devices was completed, they said.
Nakanishi has been released and is expected to be in court on Sept. 14.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges in the case.
