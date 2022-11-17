Sask. man faces manslaughter charge in son’s death

A 56-year-old man faces manslaughter charges after an incident in Hatchet Lake First Nation on Wednesday.

Wollaston Lake RCMP were called to a residence in Hatchet Lake First Nation around 10:40 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers found 28-year-old Donald Mercredi injured at the residence. He was later declared dead on the scene by EMS.

The 56-year-old Donald Mercredi, the father of the victim, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Mercredi is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Nov. 18.