Sask. man falsely reported fatal crash, RCMP say

A man is accused of making a false report to police that led to a significant emergency response.

At 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a call reporting reported a "serious" two-vehicle crash on the Mistawasis First Nation.

"Ahtahkakoop and Blaine Lake RCMP Detachments, EMS, STARS and local residents conducted extensive patrols to locate the collision scene and provide assistance to the victims," RCMP said in a news release.

"When emergency responders were unable to locate the scene, RCMP officers determined they could be dealing with a false report and began an investigation into the reporting of the collision."

A 21-year-old male from the Mistawasis First Nation has been charged with public mischief and obstructing a police officer.

He appeared in court in Prince Albert on Monday.