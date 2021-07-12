Sask. man gets 5-year prison sentence in crash that killed 2 teens
A Saskatchewan man who killed two teens in a September 2020 crash near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday.
Christopher Rempel, 45, pleaded guilty to multiple dangerous driving offences after driving his vehicle the wrong direction and crashing into a vehicle head on, killing 16-year-olds Keithan Peters and Alexandra Ollington, and injuring Morgan Maltby.
Maltby survived the crash but suffered strokes, brain injuries, a broken tibia femur and ribs, and a nearly severed wrist.
She cried when she spoked about Ollington and Peters, who was her boyfriend.
"We weren’t together that long, but Keithan was such a special young man," she said. "He had so many gifts. He lit up every room."
Rempel will be eligible for parole in 14 months, but Ollington's mother is advocating for a stiffer penalty.
"He's going to be eligible for day parole in 14 months, while the rest of us are dealing with a life sentence," she said.
Despite no impairment conviction with blood alcohol more than twice the legal driving level, Rempel will be prohibited from driving for five years once his sentence is complete.
With files from David Ewasuk
