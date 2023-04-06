Sask. man in hospital with serious injuries after home invasion

A Saskatchewan man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a home invasion on the Kawacatoose First Nation on Wednesday.

Punnichy RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a residence on the Kawacatoose First Nation just after 11 p.m., according to a release from RCMP.

Three men with weapons, including a gun, entered the home with their faces covered and assaulted a 36-year-old man who was inside the house.

The men left the home and were last seen driving away in a grey vehicle in an unknown direction, police said.

Punnichy RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or RCMP.