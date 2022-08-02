Sask. man killed in Highway 16 crash near Lanigan
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A two-vehicle crash near Lanigan has left a man dead and two others injured.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 16, eight kilometres west of Lanigan.
According to an RCMP news release, a Wilke man driving an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman passenger was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
A man who was sole occupant of a second SUV involved in the crash was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to police
The crash and subsequent investigation left the highway blocked for several hours.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, RCMP said.
