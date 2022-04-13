Sask. man pleads guilty to 11 sexual assault charges

A 60-year-old man pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sexual assault in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Cecil Wolfe was first charged by Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) last year. At the time, SPS indicated there may be more alleged victims in the community.

Police say Wolfe worked under the “pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man” when victims encountered him.

More charges were laid against Wolfe as the investigation continued.

SPS laid Wolfe's newest charges in March.

Wolfe’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 26 at 9:30 am.