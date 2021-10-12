Sask. man pronounced dead in hospital after being found unresponsive in police cell

An investigation will be conducted after the death of a man in police custody.

Prince Albert police say a 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday on multiple outstanding warrants.

He was remanded into custody at the Prince Albert Police Service detention area until his first court appearance, scheduled for Tuesday, police said in a news release.

On Monday, just after 7 p.m., police say the man was located unresponsive in his cell.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

The province has assigned an independent observer to oversee the RCMP’s investigation into the death, police say.