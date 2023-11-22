Sask. man reunites with family after they were stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is overcome with joy after being reunited with his family who were stranded in Gaza, amid the Isreal-Hamas war.
Abudullah Algherbawi embraced his daughter for the first time in months on Tuesday night.
He has had many sleepless nights worrying his wife and four children, aged three to 12-years-old, were struggling to find a safe space to stay.
The family went to Gaza in June. Algherbawi returned to Saskatchewan for work a month later, while his family planned to stay a little longer.
He has worked tirelessly to bring them home ever since the conflict began.
Algherbawi told CTV News on Thursday his kids were in shock when they made it out of Gaza.
“My kids are not believing that they made it. They are asking their mom if they are really in Egypt. They are in shock,” he said.
Tuesday night, they landed safely in the Saskatoon airport and have reunited.
