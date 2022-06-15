Sask. man's $500,000 lotto win will help pay mortgage, fund Hawaiian holiday
A Tisdale, Sask. man is a half-million dollars richer after deciding to pick up a Lotto Max ticket on a whim.
According to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release, James Wright bought the ticket at the Lake Country Co-op in Prince Albert on May 27.
The next morning while having coffee with his wife, he saw that someone in Saskatchewan was a Maxmillions winner.
"Wouldn't that be something if that was my ticket?" he said he recalled thinking.
“I went into the house and scanned it for my wife. She said, 'That can't be right!' so we scanned it again,” Wright said in the news release.
"Just shock. I still don't think it's real."
Wright plans to use his winnings to pay down his mortgage and cover the cost of a trip to Hawaii.
His winning numbers were 9, 18, 19, 22, 29, 30 and 38.
