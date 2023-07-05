Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens

A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told CTV News it started when a youth threw a cup in front of his house, and the man asked the youth to pick it up.

“I didn’t swear at him. I didn’t holler at him. I just asked him to pick it up. He came back (and) picked it up.”

“He went back down the street and threw it on the ground again,” the man said.

The man said when he went back inside, a group of youth started screaming at him. The man said he ran into the group again on his way to an appointment.

“I just asked him, ‘What you have to say’,” he said.

The man alleged one of the group members spit in his wife’s face, so he threatened to put them under citizens arrest. He said the group got scared off and ran home while he called the police.

The man said he reviewed his video surveillance later that evening, and saw the same youth made two more trips to his home. He said the first time they threw garbage at his vehicles and then returned to throw wood chips on his truck, and slash a tire on his wife’s van.

“The kid in the white shirt knelt down beside the tire of my wife’s van, and you can see him stab the tire three times,” the man said.

The man said he went to the youth’s home, and confronted them.

“He told me his grandmother has a 422 and she’ll use it on me,” he said.

He told CTV News he looked up the gun and realized it was a semi-automatic hand gun that stopped production nearly 30 years ago. He said he believes it’s a credible threat, because it’s not a “generic movie gun”.

“I am truly worried they are going to come back in the dead of night and do something worse than they already did,” he said.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said officers responded to the man’s home on June 26th, but the man said he hasn’t filed a police report, and doesn’t plan to. However the officers are investigating a string of tire slashings in the area, according to the PAPS.