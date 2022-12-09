Sask. man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, trafficking

A Saskatchewan man at the centre of a police hunt spanning more than two years is now behind bars.

On Friday, a judge handed Kurt Miller a 10-year prison sentence for charges related to possessing drugs, trafficking a controlled substance and possessing illegal guns.

Miller was arrested in a 2020 raid on a rural property in Biggar, Sask.

Police seized a kilogram of meth, 444 grams of fentanyl, 500 Xanax pills, 400 tabs of LSD, more than three litres of GHB, $16,000 and several weapons.

As RCMP executed the search warrant, shots were fired at police and an officer was injured.

Miller, another man and a woman were arrested.

Miller was released, but he didn’t show up for his scheduled court date.

After a two-year search, the 42-year-old man was arrested in Edmonton earlier this month.

An RCMP crew in Edmonton stopped a suspicious vehicle on Nov. 3 and saw Miller in the back seat.

Officers found a suitcase and duffle bag with drug preparation equipment and about 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, according to RCMP.

Along with his prison sentence, Miller is under a lifetime firearm ban.