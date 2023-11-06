Sask. man turns old cars into NASCAR replicas

A Prince Albert man is giving new life to old cars by turning them into replicas of NASCAR stock cars.

Garry Tarnowski told CTV News he's always had a passion for working on cars. He started making the racing-inspired restorations after going to a NASCAR race15 years ago.

He said people often do a “double take” when they see his cars.

Tarnowski said he often buys the cars at auctions and fixes them up.

“I’ve got some of my favourite drivers and try to model them after that,” he said.

One car is modelled after retired NASCAR driver Tony Stewart’s Chevrolet Impala.

Although it looks like a race car, Tarnowski said it drives like any other.

"I don't really notice it, until I drive by some building that's got glass in it, and all of the sudden 'oh that looks cool,’" he said.

Tarnowski said about six cars in his collection are complete, while there are about 20 more that still need work.