A Saskatchewan man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the death of 21-year-old on Jan. 9.

Joseph Curtis Madden, 26, was apprehended at a residence in the 1300 block of Main Street in Saskatoon on Friday, according to a news release from the Prince Albert Police Service. Madden faces a second-degree murder charge and will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Monday.

Just before midnight on Jan. 9, police said they stopped a vehicle in the 1400 Block of Sixth Ave. W. in Prince Albert to conduct an investigation into erratic driving. Madison Rene Bird-Simaganis, 21, was located in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Victoria Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Madden on Jan. 13.