Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating a $1 million win, something he already has experience with.
D'Arcy Glover woke up his wife in the middle of the night after realizing he picked up $1 million in the May 27 Western Max draw.
Glover told his wife "I think I just won another million," according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.
He had woken up at 3 a.m. and decided to check his ticket.
Glover won his first $1 million courtesy of a Maxmillions prize in a July 2018 Lotto Max draw.
"This time around, it's probably more of a good feeling because as much as it's a cliche — 'what are the odds,'" Glover said in the news release.
Glover purchased his ticket at the Co-op convenience store in Dalmeny.
He matched the numbers for one of the 14 $1 million prizes — 1, 3, 6, 30, 34, 36, and 39.
Glover's luck extended to the Extra draw, though not quite with the same staggering outcome.
He won $10.00.
Glover said he doesn't "think much will change" following his latest win.
