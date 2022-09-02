Sask. man wins $100K on Western 649 Extra

A Saskatchewan man won $100,000 on a Western 649 ticket from an August draw.

Kevin Stecyk, from Goodeve, Sask., won the second-top extra prize on the Aug. 13 draw.

He purchased the ticket at the Victoria Square Shopping Centre Lotteries Kiosk and 2223 Victoria Ave. E in Regina on the day of the draw.

He won by matching the last six digits of the winning extra number.

"It's the biggest prize I've ever won," Stecyk said. "I called my wife over and got her to double check. She was pretty much in hysterics like I was.”

Stecyk said he plans to save the money for retirement.