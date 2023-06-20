Sask., Manitoba residents suffer most stress over finances: survey

A new survey has found that residents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are losing the most sleep over money.

In the 2023 Financial Stress Index by FP Canada, 54 per cent of those in the prairies say they’ve lost sleep over financial concerns. That’s up from 44 per cent last year, and the biggest year-over-year increase across the country, according to a news release by FP Canada.

Financial advisor and owner of Astra Financial Services, Zena Amundsen, said it was a concerning statistic.

“That to me really stood out, saying that more than half of people are worrying about this. I think that the key thing that we need to realize is that we have to talk about money more often,” she said.

She also said she suspected there was another reason those in the prairies worried over finances.

“We're also the lowest percent of people that work with a financial planner.”

Amundsen said it was because people often thought they needed a lot of money to work with a financial planner, but that was not true.

“We all need a coach. We all need a cheerleader. By working with someone to keep us on track, that's going to give us that edge.

Amundsen said there was some good news from the prairies, as they were more inclined to save when compared with other regions.

“We kind of got that awakening, and then we're actually taking action.”

The survey has found a correlation between financial health and mental health, the release said. Canadians who work with a financial planner are 59 per cent more hopeful when compared to those who don’t, according to FP Canada.

“Self-care is not just going for massage and a yoga class. It's also taking care of our finances, and finding that helping guidance to give us the roots going forward to reach our goals,” Amundsen said.

“That'll alleviate some of that stress because financial health is a part of our mental health. This is why we need to talk about this.”

This is the sixth year FP Canada had released the survey.