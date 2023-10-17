Sask. marks 160 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since start of year

Four more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the number of confirmed cases grows.

According to the province's most recent respiratory illness surveillance report, the test positivity rate sat at 13 per cent between Oct. 1 and 7.

That's up from eight per cent a month prior.

There were 270 lab-confirmed cases, an increase from 96 over the same timeframe in September. Laboratory testing for COVID-19 rarely occurs outside of a hospital setting.

Vaccination rates still lag in the province according to the report, although the reporting period ended before a fall vaccination push began on Oct. 10.

At time of the Oct. 13 report, around 46 per cent of residents aged five and up had recieved an initial series of vaccines and one booster.

Just two per cent had received a booster dose within the past six months, which is recommended under federal guidelines.

There were 15 COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, according to the report.

Two people have died from influenza since the start of 2023.