Sask. may use Pfizer as 2nd dose for those who initially received Astra Zeneca

Saskatchewan health officials are considering the use of Pfizer as the second vaccine dose for residents who received Astra Zeneca as their first dose.

“As a part of Saskatchewan’s second dose strategy, the use of Pfizer for those that received AstraZeneca is under active consideration,” a representative for Premier Scott Moe told CTV News Regina.

Moe and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

More to come...

CHANGES TO VACCINE ROLLOUT IN ALBERTA

On Tuesday morning, Alberta reported it would no longer provide AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine first shots to ensure the remaining supply was available for those needing a second dose.

“Alberta has administered approximately 255,000 first doses of AstraZeneca and 2,200 second doses. The remaining supply of about 8,400 doses will be used as second doses.” Government of Alberta spokesperson Tom McMillan said