Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea

Warning: This story contains disturbing details of sexual assault.

Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.

Last year, Cecil Wolfe pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual assault stemming from his work as a self-styled medicine man from 2013-2021.

Wolfe is now applying to expunge, or erase, his guilty pleas. An expungement hearing is scheduled for June 30.

If the application is successful and the plea is changed to not guilty, Wolfe’s case would go to trial.

Harvey Neufeld is Wolfe’s new lawyer. Wolfe fired his original lawyer, Loretta Pete Lambert, in the middle of his sentencing hearing in November.

On Tuesday, at Saskatoon Provincial Court, while setting the expungement hearing date, Neufeld raised a red flag about the communication with Wolfe’s former lawyer.

Neufeld said he doesn’t have Wolfe’s complete file because Pete Lambert hadn’t disclosed all documents. Neufeld said Pete Lambert didn’t reply to his emails.

“I am very concerned,” Neufeld told the judge, as Pete Lambert sat in the gallery behind him.

The judge adjourned the proceedings for an hour to allow Neufeld and Pete Lambert to discuss.

The lawyers returned; Pete Lambert agreed to photocopy her notes.

Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli said “it’s unfortunate” court time was used for lawyers to communicate.

A Cree translator was hired for Wolfe to understand Tuesday’s proceedings.

The 12 female victims in the case turned to Wolfe for traditional healing for a variety of health issues, including stomach pain, infertility and cancer.

Wolfe told his victims they had “bad medicine” inside them and he had to take it out, according to an agreed statement of facts. He would insert his fingers in the women’s vaginas and claim to remove “trinkets” — such as ribbon, animal bones and snakeskins.

The Crown is arguing Wolfe’s methods are not in line with traditional practices and violated the women’s sexual integrity.

Morelli said the victims trusted Wolfe and were afraid to question his healing practices.