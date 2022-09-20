Sask. memorial celebrates Queen Elizabeth II and a life of service

Saskatchewan paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at a memorial service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Regina on Monday night. Added significance was the Queen was the figurehead for the Anglican Church.

With hymns of sorrow and praise, the congregation paid homage on her life of faith and service to the people of the Commonwealth. Some lined up early in front of the church to pay their respects.

Rhonda Godwin met the Queen in Estevan, Sask. in 1957 during her one of six visits to Saskatchewan. Godwin was just five-years-old at the time.

“I watched her over the years,” she said. “She was incredible. A gift.”

Godwin remembered a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation in the local post office.

“She was so beautiful,” she said.

Valerie Rudd never met the Queen, but sent her numerous letters on holidays and special occasions.

“I was so surprised she wrote back,” she said. “She sent beautiful cards with the six stages of her coronation. It was absolutely gorgeous. I was so touched.”

The church hosted principal mourners Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna, Premier Scott Moe, Saskatchewan’s Chief Justice Robert Richards, Legislative Speaker of the House Randy Weeks, NDP Leader Carla Beck and Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

Mirasty said he will remember the Queen as someone who loved all. He hopes to keep her life of service alive in his own life.

“Her longevity and her endearing calmness through an ever changing world will stick with me,” Mirasty said. “And as I look to the future, I will be motivated by that. How else can we look at her life of service by being motivated to do our part.”

Right Reverend Helen Kennedy is the Anglican Bishop of Qu’Appelle. She grew up in England, watching the Queen’s annual Christmas address. In her sermon, Kennedy noted her family was not religious, but Elizabeth always made sure to show the world that Christmas was about her faith.

Kennedy believes King Charles III will continue on the duty of service that his mother exemplified.

“He has a strong faith and an incredible sense of duty and responsibility for being the monarch,” she said. “I am also very sure it will continue on through Will and Kate as well when it is their turn.”

During the service, many sang “God Save the King” for the first time in their lives. Marking the end of a reign that spanned 70 years.