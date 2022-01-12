Sask. Metis veteran remembered for quiet strength, infinite kindness

A 101-year-old Metis man who was one of the oldest veterans of the Second World War has died at a long-term care home in northern Saskatchewan.

Louis Roy is being remembered for his powerful legacy, quiet strength and infinite kindness following his death yesterday at a long-term care home in Ile-a-la-Crosse.

Manitoba Metis Federation President David Chartrand says Roy was among many Metis Citizens who enlisted to serve in Canada's armed forces during the Second World War while facing discrimination at home.

Roy was the first Metis veteran to receive a recognition payment from Ottawa after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized in 2019 for how they were treated after they returned from the fighting.