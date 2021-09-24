Sask minimum hourly wage to increase by 36 cents Oct 1.

As of Oct. 1, Saskatchewan's previously announced minimum wage increase will come into effect — guaranteeing workers 36 cents more an hour.

The province's minimum hourly wage will rise from $11.45 to $11.81.

Based on a 40-hour workweek, workers will earn an additional $14.40 weekly, before taxes.

Once the increase comes into effect, Saskatchewan will no longer have the lowest minimum hourly wage in Canada.

New Brunswick will land at the bottom of the list with its rate of $11.75.

Saskatchewan will rank second-lowest among provinces and territories.

According to the Saskatchewan government, the wage is calculated using a formula tied to Canada's Consumer Price Index and the province's hourly average wage.

British Columbia ranks highest among provinces with its $15.20 minimum wage.

Neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba sit at $15.00 and $11.90 respectively.

Manitoba's minimum wage will increase on Oct. 1 by 5 cents to $11.95.

Saskatchewan's minimum wage has increased 13 times since 2007 with a total increase of 48 per cent during that time, according to the provincial government.

The highest minimum wage rate in Canada can be found in Nunavut where it is set at $16.00 hourly.