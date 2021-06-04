Sask. minimum wage rising to $11.81 in October

Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will rise to $11.81 on October 1, the provincial government announced Friday.

The wage is rising 36 cents, up from the current rate of $11.45.

The province said the minimum wage is calculated using an indexation formula that takes into account changes to the Consumer Price Index and Average Hourly Wage for Saskatchewan.

"The provincial government has a strong framework in place to ensure that we are supporting both businesses and workers as we move into recovery after the pandemic. As life returns to normal, sustainable and predictable increases to our minimum wage help ensure that everyone will be able to benefit from a strong and growing Saskatchewan in the future,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said.

The Government of Saskatchewan said the province’s minimum wage has increased 48 per cent since 2007.