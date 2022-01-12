Sask. Ministry of Health apologizes to businesses after mistakenly stating they received public health order fines

The Government of Saskatchewan is apologizing after two churches and one business were mistakenly named in a news release, stating they received fines under the public health order.

The Ministry of Health included Kindersley Church in Kindersley, Holy Family Catholic Church in Regina and Central Avenue Hair Studio in Swift Current in a list of businesses they said had received fines, in a news release Tuesday. But after further investigation, the ministry said these churches and the business should not have been included.

“Those summary offense tickets were issued to individuals at or near those locations and not to employees or the people responsible for the churches and business themselves,” the Ministry of Health said in an update to the release on Wednesday.”

The government added that the fine reporting process has been improved to “ensure that such public reports are not made in error.”

“The Ministry of Health apologizes to those churches and Central Avenue Hair Studio for the error,” the amended news release said.