Sask. Ministry of Highways lost nearly $510,000 to fraud: report

The Saskatchewan government recorded several losses, including one worth over $500,000 due to fraud, in its most recent quarterly loss report.

The largest loss was reported by the Ministry of Highways in March of 2023.

According to the report, the ministry reported a loss of $509,380 after banking information was fraudulently changed by someone impersonating a supplier.

Three payments were redirected to an inappropriate bank as a result of the change.

The fraud was reported to police and the ministry is pursuing recovery of the loss, the news release said.

Various other organizations within the Government of Saskatchewan also released their loss reports for the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023 on Monday.

SASK. HOUSING CORPORATION

A total of $9,313 was lost due to rent payments were misappropriated by contracted managers from July 2021 to Sept. 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

Two Broadview Housing Authority managers had previously resigned prior to the report

The matter is currently under investigation by police.

SASK. HERITAGE CORPORATION

Inflated salary payments were the reason for the Saskatchewan Heritage Corporation’s $8,500 loss report.

According to the release, from October of 2022 to February of 2023, a contracted administrator fraudulently inflated their salary to themselves.

The administrator was terminated and the full loss was recovered plus interest, the release said.

The fraud was reported to police but no criminal charges were pursued.

SASK. HEALTH AUTHORITY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reported that an employee based in Prince Albert took money and tools from a building maintenance supervisor’s office.

The incident resulted in a loss of $1,070 in January of 2023.

An internal investigation was performed and the employee was fired.

Prince Albert police investigated the incident but criminal charges were not pursued.