Sask. MLA charged in prostitution investigation apologizes

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Ryan Domotor rose in the legislature on the first day of the spring sitting to apologize for his past conduct – which led to him being criminally charged.

The now independent MLA for Cut Knife-Turtleford addressed his colleagues – claiming he was emotionally struggling with events in his personal life and his marriage when he was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services in November of 2023.

“This affected my mental health and my lapse in judgment which resulted in me making a decision I will regret for the rest of my life,” he said in his remarks.

“This is not a reflection of the government or myself as an individual, but a reflection of what was happening in my personal life at that time.”

Domotor was one of 16 people charged as part of a vice investigation by the Regina Police Service focused on combatting sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

After the investigation came to light, Domotor was removed from the Saskatchewan Party Caucus. Premier Scott Moe called Domotor’s conduct “disgusting and vile” when speaking to reporters at the time.

Domotor’s charge has been stayed in provincial court – his legal representatives have said the MLA hopes to pursue “alternative measures” and to avoid the criminal court process.

Alternative measures is a program available for some non-violent offences in Saskatchewan. The program requires that the accused must freely consent to participate and accept responsibility for the offence.

“I can't change what I tried to do that day. But it is something that I am truly sorry for and will regret for the rest of my days,” he added. “I apologize again to everyone in this assembly and to the people of Saskatchewan.”