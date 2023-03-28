Sask. MLA Derek Meyers dies following battle with cancer

Derek Meyers, the MLA for Regina Walsh Acres, has died following a battle with cancer, according to the province.

He was 45-years-old.

Premier Scott Moe announced the news in a post to social media on Tuesday.

“Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres,” the tweet read.

Moe referred to Meyers as a “strong voice for his constituency” and a “tireless advocate” for those facing mental health challenges.

“Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people I have ever met,” Moe added in his message.

Meyers was originally elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in 2020.

He began his working life in the oilfields of southeast Saskatchewan.

Meyers eventually moved onto geological exploration and consulting for a number of years before attending the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) for broadcasting in 2005.

Following his graduation, he spent almost 10 years covering sports across the province for Global Regina.

Deputy premier Donna Harpauer notified the house of Meyer's passing, describing him as "a man who truly served his province well."

“He will be missed by all,” she said.

Out of respect for Meyers and his family, Tuesday’s sitting of the legislature was adjourned.

Flags were lowered to half mast at the legislative building and a book of condolences was established in the rotunda. MLAs and staff stopped to sign and to remember a political colleagure.

“He was one of the best, always kind, never said no to anybody, just a really really good soul,” said Don Morgan, minister of justice.

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck also shared her condolences in a message over social media.

“Derek was a dedicated advocate for his community, even throughout his diagnosis, and his passion for the betterment of Saskatchewan was admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the message read.

“I want to echo the Premier's sentiments about Derek's positivity and his ability to always elicit a hearty laugh.”

“He will be sorely missed.”

In recognition of his sports reporting career, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released a message of condolence.

“Prior to running for office, Meyers spent a decade covering sports in the province of Saskatchewan and spent countless hours with us at old Mosaic Stadium telling the stories of our players, coaches and team,” the message read.

“His quick wit, sense of humour and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.”

Saskatchewan Roughriders senior journalist and historian Rob Vanstone said Meyers had a passion for sports.

"Loved sports, the Riders, everything. Loved minor sports in Midale and just loved the grassroots stuff, loved engaging with people,” he said.

- With files from CTV News Regina's Wayne Mantyka

Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres.



Derek passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer.



Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people… pic.twitter.com/M9jSwDP5Ln

Derek was a dedicated advocate for his community, even throughout his diagnosis, and his passion for the betterment of Saskatchewan was admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Our deepest condolences go to his partner Laurie and his three children.

On behalf of Rider Nation, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Derek Meyers, including his children Dayn, Sebastian, Eisley, and his partner Laurie. pic.twitter.com/9yw84ahMNJ