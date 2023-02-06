Sask. MLA Mark Docherty stepping down to 'pursue other opportunities'

Mark Docherty, the Sask. Party MLA for Regina-Coronation Park, has announced his resignation.

Docherty’s resignation will come into effect on Friday, Feb. 10, a Sask. Party news release read.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Coronation Park as a member of their Saskatchewan Party government for the past 11 years and to see the tremendous growth and progress in our city and our province during that time,” Docherty said in the release.

“Serving and building community are at the heart of who I am and I look forward to continuing that important work in new ways.”

A by-election will be held within six months for the constituency of Regina-Coronation Park.

Originally elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in 2011, Docherty was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

Docherty has served as the speaker of the legislative assembly, minister of parks, culture and sport, minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, legislative secretary for immigration and culture, as well as legislative secretary for disability issues.

