Saskatchewan is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 immunization plan.

The province says residents above the age of 67 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

People who are considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” will receive a letter with instructions for booking appointments. The letter is required prior to booking.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829). You will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

The province also introduced a Special Vaccination Leave, which allows workers to take three hours of paid time off work to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

