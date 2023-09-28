Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other

Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA) "Eastern Canada Recruitment Tour" made a stop in St. John's Thursday — the same day as Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister announced a trip west.

Tom Osborne said he will be heading to Saskatchewan to try and recruit healthcare workers to come work in his province.

According to the SHA’s website, its tour has already made stops in Ontario and Quebec and will head to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island next month.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.