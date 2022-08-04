Sask. NDP by-election candidate believes in 'potential of this province'

The Saskatchewan NDP has named Saskatoon resident and small business owner Nathaniel Teed as its candidate for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election.

Teed won a contested nomination in the constituency on Wednesday.

“I’m humbled to have received the support from our members and excited to hit the ground running,” Teed said in a news release.

“I believe in the potential of this province — I’ve seen it firsthand. We have so much opportunity here in Saskatchewan. We just need a government that recognizes the need to build our communities and energize our economy.”

Teed is a small business owner, an arts fundraiser and a former educator. He lives in Saskatoon with his partner of 14 years, James. Together, they own and operate Area Home + Lifestyle, a furniture and design store in downtown Saskatoon.

During his time as an educational assistant, Teed says he witnessed firsthand the crucial roles teachers and support staff play in students’ lives. He says he is a fierce advocate for increased education funding, smaller class sizes, and the importance of support staff in the classroom.

Teed is a proud member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and hopes to bring a much-needed representation of this community to the legislature.

“I am so excited that an experienced leader like Nathaniel is joining our team in Saskatoon Meewasin,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

A date for the by-election has not been set but it must be held by Jan. 1, 2023.