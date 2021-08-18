Sask. NDP call for all teachers, school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1

The Saskatchewan NDP is joining calls to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and school staff around Saskatchewan by Oct. 1.

It follows a similar call made by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation on Tuesday.

NDP education critic Carla Beck said it’s one of several tools that need to be employed to protect those under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

“On September 1, the majority of people in elementary schools are going to be unvaccinated,” Beck said at a news conference Wednesday. “If we want those children to be in school without disruption and we want everyone in those buildings to be as safe as possible, we have to do everything we can.”

Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday the province has not discussed mandating vaccines for education staff and other provincial employees to date but noted guidelines are likely forthcoming early next week for vaccine ineligible students.

“We’re hopeful [children under 12] will be eligible later this calendar year,” Moe told reporters. “How do we ensure that as our kids head back to school this fall those that are ineligible for vaccines, [we] ensure that we’re providing the proper guidance for school divisions and for our families in the province.”

The NDP also suggested Saskatchewan follow suit with other provinces like Manitoba and Alberta in expanding vaccine eligibility to all children born in 2009.

Other pieces of a return-to-school plan the NDP would like to see include thresholds to trigger masking, testing and remote learning protocols, in-school vaccination clinics and clear direction and information from health officials.

Some school divisions have released their respective individual plans, but the NDP said a lack of clear guidelines province-wide have created some inconsistencies.

"The information has evolved, but it doesn't change from jurisdiction to jurisdiction in this province," Beck said. "We need a plan, we need clarity."

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) said it encourages staff, parents and eligible students to get vaccinated but will leave any decisions on mandates to health officials.

"We are relying on our medical professionals, our medical officials on that matter just like we have with all of the other COVID precautionary measures that have been put in place in schools all along," said Shawn Davidson, SSBA president.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) is urging school divisions to consider starting the year with COVID-19 restrictions like mask use in the classroom alongside vaccine mandates for everyone in the school system with Saskatchewan's active cases on the rise and the start of the school year only two weeks away.

"With kids coming back to school, we know that there's increased risk for everybody and we just want to make sure we do it what we can to reduce the risk and the impact that this has on our society and our health systems," SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom said.

Many Saskatchewan school divisions will welcome back students Sept. 1.