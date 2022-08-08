Sask. NDP call for policy changes following alleged abuse at Legacy Christian Academy

Premier Scott Moe has said government oversight of independent schools may be stepped up following alleged incidents of physical and verbal abuse against students by staff at the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA).

“We may be looking at, in the very near future, as we go back this fall at increasing some of the oversights that the Ministry of Education has in the case of our independent schools,” Moe said.

The alleged incidents against students go back more than a decade, to when the school operated as the Christian Centre Academy (CCA).

The school receives funding from the provincial government at 50 per cent of the rate given to public and Catholic schools.

The Sask. NDP has said the funding needs to be stopped immediately.

“When it comes to the safety of our children, youth (and) students, our leaders should take immediate and decisive action the minute that safety is called into question,” NDP MLA Meara Conway said during a news conference on Monday.

In response to calls to end funding for the Christian Academy, the premier has said that action is not on the table.

“Listen, there are kids who are attending this school as well as many other independent schools and the funding for our independent school system is not in question,” Moe explained.

“We’ll await what the police investigation finds in this particular case.”

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is currently investigating whether any laws were broken by the staff of the Legacy Christian Academy during the alleged incidents.

The NDP believe a broader government investigation is warranted. Focusing on how the school operated during the alleged incidents of abuse.