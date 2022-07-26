Sask. NDP call for provincial audit after more than $70M spent on social services case management system

The Saskatchewan NDP have officially called on the provincial auditor to conduct a special investigation into cost overruns associated with the Ministry of Social Services Linkin information management system.

The system was first announced by the Ministry of Social Services in 2009, with an original estimated cost of $15 million over three years.

According to the NDP, the project’s total cost reached $73.3 million as of April, 2021.

The system’s original scope was to: “Meet the business requirements of the Child and Family Services, Income Assistance, and Community Living divisions,” as stated by the government’s original press release.

The program is now only utilized by the Child and Family Services division, according to the official opposition.

NDP MLA and social services and housing critic Meara Conway spoke to reporters Tuesday, outlining the request for a special investigation.

“Today we are asking for an audit, to determine how this project ballooned to five times its original budget, while serving far fewer people than it was supposed to,” said Conway.

“This project raises serious concerns not only about the Sask. Party’s fiscal chops, but about their priorities.”

In a written statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Social Services outlined that:

“Since the Linkin system was implemented, it has evolved over the last 10 years to keep pace with technological advancements and cyber security,” the statement read.

“As such, the ministry continues to make appropriate investments to maintain and enhance this important tool to support Child and Family Programs clients and staff.”

The ministry outlined that the total amount spent on the Linkin Case Management System as of Mar. 31, 2022 was $75.902 million.

The total cost is divided between the “historical capital asset costs” of $41.977 million, and operating costs which total $33.925 million. In addition, licensing, support and maintenance costs total around $2 million.

The government went on to explain that operating costs include salaries, research and pilot projects, hosting, training materials, reporting tools and maintenance, as well as software releases and upgrades.