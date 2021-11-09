Sask. NDP calling for resumption of organ donation program

The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to do more to restore life-saving surgeries in hospitals, during question period on Monday.

Jessica Bailey has lived in Saskatchewan her whole life and is currently suffering from stage five kidney failure.

She recently found a kidney donor and was waiting for surgery this fall, only to have it cancelled due to staff being redeployed to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“I feel betrayed by my government,” said Bailey. “It’s not just me it’s many people like me and I don’t know why COVID-19 as an illness is being the only thing treated right now, where cancer patients and transplant patients are getting thrown under the bus.”

The NDP is calling on both levels of government to immediately find solutions to resume the organ donation program.

“Their ability to get the care they need suspended as the result of the decisions of Scott Moe and Paul Merriman to ignore the coming fourth wave is a result in this completely avoidable and tragic healthcare lockdown,” said NDP leader NDP Ryan Meili.

Scott Moe is calling this one of the most significant challenges the government has faced over the last couple of months.

“The Ministry of Health is working very hard on ensuring that as our numbers continue to go down our hospitalization numbers continue to come down that we are activity looking on how to increase and bring our surgical capacity back up to where it was,” said the premier.

The premier also says the province is working to redeploy services and programs across the Saskatchewan Health Authority by 90 per cent by the end of the month.

In the meantime, Bailey is still waiting for her lifesaving transplant.

“As a palliative patient, a year is your life span so it’s important to get the ball rolling as fast as possible,” said Bailey.