Sask. NDP calls on government to ban conversion therapy province-wide

The Saskatchewan NDP and Queen City for All are calling on the government to take province-wide action on conversion therapy.

The official opposition is asking the province to condemn the practice of conversion therapy and commit to passing provincial legislation banning the practice in Saskatchewan.

“It’s important for us as legislatures to show LGBTQ+ peoples here in this province that this despicable practice will not be tolerated in this province,” Nicole Sarauer, NDP MLA and deputy leader, said.

This comes as Regina city council voted 10-1 in favour of the prohibited businesses bylaw, which bans conversion therapy in the city.

Saskatoon city council voted to ban the practice in February.

“We’re very proud of the fact that both Saskatoon and now Regina city councils have shown clear leadership on this issue to ban this practice within their city limits,” Meara Conway, NDP MLA, said in a press release. “However, this step was only necessary due to the lack of leadership at the provincial level from Premier Moe and this government. Regardless of the municipality, all LGBTQ+ people in this province deserve those protections.”

Following the city council meeting, Mayor Sandra Masters said she was happy to have the vote complete.

“I heard from some folks that maybe [the vote] was symbolic, so I’m very happy to express that symbolic gesture from city council that we want to send that message of inclusion and acceptance and take a stand against any abuse or any form of conversion therapy here in the city,” Masters said.

The federal government recently moved to ban the practice across Canada with Bill C-6. Thirteen of 14 Conservative Saskatchewan MP’s voted against the bill.

“The Premier and every Sask. Party MLA needs to condemn and outright ban conversion therapy to show queer folks in Saskatchewan that this horrific practice is not accepted in any corner of the province.” Kent Peterson, spokesperson for Queen City For All, said in a press release.

“The safety and lives of many LGBTQ children and adults are hanging in the balance,” he added.

CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for comment, but has not received a response.