Sask. NDP electing new leader on Sunday

The Saskatchewan NDP will elect its next leader at a convention on Sunday.

Two candidates are running for the leadership: current Regina Lakeview MLA Carla Beck and Saskatoon lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey.

The NDP is holding its convention at the Delta Hotel in Regina.

Vote results are expected to be announced around 3:40 p.m., with the new leader speaking shortly after.

Former leader Ryan Meili is also scheduled to address the convention in the afternoon.

Meili stepped down as both leader and MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin at the end of the spring legislative session.