Sask. NDP faces backlash for photo at Riders’ game

The Saskatchewan NDP could have difficulty criticizing the Government of Saskatchewan’s approach to COVID-19 after a tweet over the weekend, according to a political analyst.

"It will be very hard for Ryan Meili and the NDP to to be critical of holding that event when they themselves took advantage of it," Winter Fedyk, a Regina political analyst, told CTV News Regina on Monday.

In a since-deleted tweet, the NDP posted a photo of Regina MLAs Carla Beck, Aleana Young and Nicole Sarauer posing in Pil Country at Mosaic Stadium during Friday’s Saskatchewan Roughriders game.

The photo, which features all three MLAs without a mask, has come under fire due to the NDP’s stance leading up to the game that fans should be required to a wear a mask and show proof of vaccination to attend the game.

Sarauer, who is the NDP’s deputy leader, has since posted a statement about the photo.

"We all understand that this photo has raised questions and concerns for some people," Sarauer stated.

She went on to state that everyone in the photo is fully vaccinated and carrying masks.

"We took precautions throughout the game, despite the absence of any public health orders," Sarauer stated. "This did not come across in that photo and we regret that fact."

The NDP declined to comment further on the photo.

Fedyk said the photo is being seen as hypocritical and could also be considered cynical pandering to the electorate.

"This story is a good reminder for all of us that our actions speak louder than our intentions and for the NDP, there certainly is a disconnect between their last mile strategy, their criticism of Scott Moe and his government and their handling of the pandemic," she said. "Governing requires tough choices and unfortunately, the NDP missed an opportunity to demonstrate that leadership over the weekend."

Fedyk added that some of the blame falls on the Roughriders for failing to implement a vaccination or mask requirement for games, similar to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"There's an element of corporate social responsibility here," she said. "This is some of the community vision that you start to see when large organizations or corporations fail to make those tough choices on behalf of individuals."