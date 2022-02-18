Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP

Ryan Meili will be stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

Meili will continue to guide the opposition through the spring sitting of the legislature and retain his seat in the Saskatoon Meewasin constituency.

He will be making an announcement from his constituency office in Saskatoon at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the party.

Ryan Meili is stepping down as leader of Saskatchewan Democrats but will continue to pursue the political principles that he believes in. Meili will guide the opposition through the spring sitting of the legislature and continue on as a Saskatoon MLA after a new leader is chosen. pic.twitter.com/p8yBjvhT20

CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon will livestream the event.

On Twitter, NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer she’s been proud to stand next to Meili in these past unprecedented years.

This doesn’t stop us or slow us down from doing the important work that needs to be done right now.



We have a great team that can and will get it done together. #skpoli @Sask_NDP

“This doesn’t stop us or slow us down from doing the important work that needs to be done right now,” Sarauer wrote. “We have a great team that can and will get it done together.”

Meili was first elected as leader of the party in 2018.

The announcement follows an NDP loss in the Athabasca byelection earlier this week – a seat the party had held since 1999.

The NDP currently hold 12 seats in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…